A total of 25 adults and 11 children were displaced from 13 occupied units after a fire early Sunday morning at the Anzio Apartment Homes in Lawrenceville.
Fire officials said no injuries were reported. Firefighters responded at 6:31 a.m. to a neighbor’s report of an apartment fire at the apartment complex, which is located at 3100 Sweetwater Road NW.
Crews arrived on scene and found a working fire on a two-three split apartment building, Lt. Justin Wilson said. The center of the building was ablaze as firefighters rapidly deployed fire attack hose lines and completed a walk-around, looking for victims.
Wilson said Gwinnett County police helped in making sure the building was evacuated. Firefighters on the front side of the building began knocking back the flames while another crew deployed a hose line to the rear of the building, Wilson said.
"Firefighters continued to make headway and transitioned to an aggressive interior attack to stop the progression of fire to additional units," Wilson said. "Flames had ripped through all three levels of the building and extended into the attic.
"Additional crews on scene checked adjoining apartments for fire extension, completed multiple searches for victims and deployed ground ladders as secondary means of egress in case of emergency."
Wilson said the fire was brought under control about 40 minutes after firefighters arrived. Two of the 14 units were extensively damaged by the fire with minor smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the building, Wilson said.
According to one of the occupants whose apartment was extensively damaged, he was awakened by his smoke alarm and noticed fire on the back side of the building, Wilson said. The occupant was able to escape out the front door of his apartment.
Other neighbors were soon alerted and began knocking on doors and evacuating the entire apartment building. While only two units were significantly affected by fire, the electricity was not able to be isolated to those individual apartments.
The American Red Cross was contacted for temporary assistance to those in need.
A fire investigator responded to the scene for origin and cause determination. The investigator determined the fire originated on the rear balcony of a main floor apartment in the center of the building, Wilson said. The cause remains undetermined and under investigation.
