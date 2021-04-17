Nearly four dozen firefighters were called in to battle a fire that displaced about 40 people, including adults and children, who lived in a building at a Duluth-area apartment complex Friday afternoon.
Gwinnett County fire officials said crews were called to the Bridgewater Apartments, which is located at 2600 Ridge Brook Trail in Duluth, at 5:30 p.m. In all, nearly 45 firefighters responded to the fire and it took about an hour to bring the blaze under control, Lt. Justin Wilson said.
"A fire investigator responded to the scene for the origin and cause determination," Wilson said. "The investigator determined the fire originated on the rear balcony of the main floor apartment on the left side of the building. The cause remains under active investigation."
Wilson said a total of 19 apartment units were affected by the fire. That includes three apartments which had "significant" damage from the fire's flames as well as two more apartments located below them had extensive water damage and another 15 that were affected because the domestic water supply and fire alarm system could not be isolated for them.
"According to one of the occupants whose top floor apartment was extensively damaged, he noticed the smoke and flames through the windows in his living room," Wilson said. "He quickly gathered some items and evacuated his family to safety. Due to the location of the flames, fire alarm systems did not activate right away. Maintenance staff from the property were in the area checking on residents when the fire broke out and played an integral role in evacuating those in the danger. One staff member forced entry into a top-floor apartment to alert and evacuate a resident."
Firefighters who responded to the fire found heavy flames on the rear left side of the apartment building. Those flames quickly overtook the rear decks and moved into the attic.
Meanwhile, firefighters worked to keep the majority of the flames confined to the rear side of the apartment building.
"Additional firefighters made access to the breezeway and confirmed the apartments in close proximity to danger were evacuated," Wilson said. "Gwinnett County police officers had quickly checked those apartments prior to the fire department’s arrival and continued to evacuate the remaining residents from the other breezeway. "
Firefighters tried to battle the flames with an interior fire attack, but the collapse of the roof forced them to switch to a defense attack strategy. Two aerial ladders and multiple hose lines were used to attack the flames from above.
"A transition back to interior firefighting was made to extinguish hot spots and complete searches of the affected apartments," Wilson said.
No one was reported to have any injuries, according to the fire department's spokesman.
The apartment complex's management, and the American Red Cross, were helping residents who needed temporary assistance.
Wilson said the fire serves as a reminder for residents to practice home fire safety, including making sure working smoke alarms are installed on every level of their home, and in every bed room. Residents are also encouraged to development a home escape plan, if they don't already have one, and practice fire drills regularly.
Additional information about home fire safety can be obtained by sending an email to fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com or calling the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services’ Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.