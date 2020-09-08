A leading answering service company is expanding its footprint in Gwinnett County with new offices in the Sugarloaf Community Improvement District, officials at Partnership Gwinnett announced Tuesday.
Moneypenny's new office will be located at 2915 Premiere Parkway in unincorporated Duluth, and the expansion includes new 100 jobs and $860,000 in capital investment by the company. Moneypenny provides VoiceNation and Ninja Number, which are 24-hour answering services, in the U.S.
“We are delighted that VoiceNation and Ninja Number are moving into our new state-of-the-art offices in Georgia,” Moneypenny CEO Joanna Swash said. “Our outsourced communications business is growing, and we are looking forward to having new offices which can accommodate a growing team to manage our call answering and live chat on behalf of thousands of businesses. We have very ambitious growth plans and will be launching some technology products and services.”
The company's new office will have 27,000 square feet of space, which is twice as big as its current office. It is also expected to include a state-of-the-art headquarters for the company.
“We are pleased that the industry-leading Moneypenny has chosen to locate in the Sugarloaf CID,” Sugarloaf CID Executive Director Alyssa Davis said. “Our vibrant business community continues to be a strong draw for cutting-edge companies, and we are excited about the jobs they are bringing to our district.”
State and local officials applauded the announcement.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Moneypenny to the State of Georgia alongside Partnership Gwinnett,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Georgia’s high-tech ecosystem will enable Moneypenny to remain agile and responsive to provide the highest customer service to their clients. Our international partnerships have been critical to attracting new job opportunities for Georgians as we continue to fight COVID-19 and look toward economic recovery.”
Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash added, “Gwinnett County is proud to foster a business environment that allows existing businesses to thrive and expand. We’re pleased to see the growth of quality jobs in our community.”
Partnership Gwinnett Director of Business Retention and Expansion Deven Cason worked with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power to secure the expansion.
“We are thrilled to welcome Moneypenny to Gwinnett County and know our exceptional workforce continues to be a strong draw for growing companies” Cason said.
