Gwinnett County and Peachtree Corners officials announced on Thursday that solid waste hauler, Waste Management, has 'temporarily' suspended its bulky item and yard waste pick up because of a spike of COVID cases among its employees.
Two of the five waste haulers that serve Gwinnett County have now suspended some of their services because of staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials from Gwinnett County and the city of Peachtree Corners announced on Thursday that Waste Management is temporarily suspending its bulky items and yard waste collection services to focus on trash and recycling pickups. It is not clear how long the suspension is expected to last.
“Although Waste Management is committed to providing Gwinnett County customers with the world-class service we always have, the COVID-19 epidemic and the latest surge of the Omicron variant has temporarily impacted our workforce," the trash hauler said in a statement released through the county.
"A high percentage of employees are currently quarantined with the virus. These absences, while temporary, are negatively impacting our service. Therefore, you may experience some delays in garbage and recycling services."
Waste Management's decision to temporarily scale back some of its services due to staffing shortages comes two days after it was announced that Republic Services was temporarily suspending recycling, yard waste and bulky item collections because of COVID-related staffing shortages.
It was initially announced that Republic's decision would impact residents in unincorporated Gwinnett, but Duluth officials have since announced the hauler was suspending those services for residents of that city as well.
Gwinnett County government has a contract with five haulers for trash and recycling services. The county's cities have their own separate contracts or set ups for trash and recycling services.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
No different than any other profession.
All the best to their employees getting better. At least they're not completely suspending all pick-up! I know that's happening for other garbage collection companies in different parts of the county.
