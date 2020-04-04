As the world has grappled with the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic, there has been a lot of focus on helping medical professionals and first responders working on the front lines to address the outbreak.
In many cases, this support, whether it be delivering care kits or dropping off meals, has been offered openly, sometimes to encourage other community members to join in their efforts. But, in one recent case involving a gift for the Lawrenceville Police Department, the supporter decided to keep their name a secret.
Their gift, which was dropped off on March 26? Handmade face masks for the city's police officers.
"God bless all of you," an unsigned card with the masks states. "Thank you for all you do. You are all heros (sic)."
Several groups in the community have been making face masks lately, particularly for hospitals and clinics because of reports of shortages of personal protective equipment.
Lawrenceville police officials said the anonymously donated masks will be enough to meet the needs of all of the department's officers.
"(We) had a citizen, who wanted to remain completely anonymous, donate enough reusable face masks so that have each officer would have two each," police officials said in a Facebook post revealing the donation. "Thank you for all your support during these trying times."
Donations of masks for people other than healthcare workers could soon increase as more people are now being urged to wear them when they go out in public.
New face mask recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were announced by President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon. The new recommendations encourage all Americans to wear cloth face masks when they go out in public.
Previously, federal officials had only recommended people who were showing symptoms of COVID-19 wear face masks when they went to a doctor's office or hospital to receive medical treatment. Hospital staff have needed masks, however, when dealing with patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.