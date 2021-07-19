The Georgia Office of Highway Safety is reminding local drivers to watch their speed as "Operation Southern Shield" returns this week.
The speeding crackdown is an annual summer initiative involving Georgia law enforcement agencies, including the Georgia State Patrol, as well as agencies in neighboring states.
Last year, law enforcement in Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida all participated.
"This is an annual speed enforcement and awareness campaign that aims to reduce Georgia's speed-related crashes, injuries and fatalities by preventing the crashes to begin with," the Governor's Office of Highway Safety said in a recent Facebook post. "This year will be even more important as both Georgia and the nation have seen an increase in reckless speeding and overall fatalities."
