The annual Public Safety Festival will be held Sept. 16 at Coolray Field.

The Public Safety Fall Festival returns to Coolray Field Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 p.m. until 2 p.m. Meet the first responders who serve our community during this free event.

The family-friendly festival features giveaways, food trucks, touch-a truck experiences with SWAT vehicles, fire trucks and more.

