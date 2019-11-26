Gwinnett County employees were busy Monday and Tuesday trying to get an issue involving Christmas tree set-up in front of the Historic Courthouse in Lawrenceville under control.
They needed about 15,000 more lights than have been required in recent years — and ornaments can't be put on the tree until it has all of the lighting it needs.
"This tree probably has more lights than any tree we've had in the last several years because (the tree is) so full," Gwinnett County Department of Community Services Project Coordinator Tina Pangle said. "I call it my 'full-figured tree,' and it's going to be a beautiful light display."
All of the work being done this week to doll up the Christmas tree is to get ready for the annual holiday lighting at the Historic Courthouse, which will take place Thursday night. There are about 125,000 lights and 300 ornaments on the tree.
As has been the case in the past, the event will begin with entertainment, children's activities and food vendors at 5:30 p.m. at the old courthouse, which is located on the Lawrenceville Square.
There will be performances by the Class Act Band, craft activities for kids, face-painting and vendors selling foods such as popcorn, cotton candy and pretzels. The county will also do s'mores and serve cocoa and cider.
Attendees can also walk around the courthouse before and after the tree lighting.
"We're going to have the whole place decorated and every room in the building open except the basement," Pangle said.
A hallmark of the annual tree lighting celebration is the arrival of Santa Claus, who is delivered to the Historic Courthouse on a float. Pangle said Santa is expected to arrive around 6 to 6:15 p.m., but she didn't rule out the possibility that he could arrive as late as 6:30 p.m.
Santa traditionally walks out onto the balcony on the courthouse turret and ceremonially lights the tree for the holiday season.
That is expected to take place between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m.
"And then (Santa) will be in his room inside the courthouse again this year so that kids can come in and have their pictures made," Pangle said.
Something new for the tree lighting celebration this year is a Gingerbread House Contest, which county officials hope will be popular enough to become an annual part of the holiday kick-off event.
The county solicited entries of gingerbread houses up until last week, and those entries will be on display in the upstairs Superior Court ballroom at the Historic Courthouse from Thursday until Saturday. Attendees can vote for a fan favorite gingerbread house.
"We only have a few entries, but it's a start," Pangle said.