For eighteen years, Jenene Woods Craig has been mourning her husband, Warren Keith Woods. If there is one thing she has learned over the years, it’s that the grieving doesn’t end with the passage of time.
Craig’s husband was a victim of vehicular homicide, dying in a collision with a vehicle whose driver, Gwinnett District Attorney Danny Porter said, was under the influence of marijuana. Craig was joined by her daughter, Kristen Lark and her grandson, Warren Lark, as she addressed fellow attendees at the DA Office’s 18th Annual Victims of Crime Candlelight Vigil Thursday night at Free Chapel-Gwinnett Campus in Suwanee.
“I wish I could tell you after 18 years that it’s easier,” Craig said. “I’ve had a particularly hard month of just grieving and missing my husband. I can’t tell you why. It just happens, but it gets different and I have to choose joy a lot of times.”
The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office annual Victims of Crime Candlelight Vigil is designed to bring family members and friends of homicide or vehicular homicide victims together to remember their loved ones during the holiday season. This is the 18th year that the vigil has been held.
“We want to show that we recognize the families and that we remember them, and we try to give them a space here they can have joyful memories of their lost family members,” Porter said.
The vigil has grown in size over the years, and this was the first year that it had to be moved out of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center to accommodate all of the families who attended the event. About 500 people had RSVPed to attend the vigil, officials at the District Attorney’s Office said.
There were stories of heartbreak and grieving.
Tierra Styles talked about losing her 4-year-old son, Tye C. Hardin, who was killed by blunt force trauma to the head when he was thrown across a room in April 2015 by Styles’ then boyfriend.
As Styles addressed vigil attendees, she talked about all of the things her son did not get a chance to do, such as baseball tryouts, school field trips and kindergarten graduation.
“There is nothing like picking out a casket and a plot for a child,” Styles said. “I didn’t want to see him like that. I didn’t want to pick out an outfit for him to wear in his casket. I wanted it to not be reality for me or my family. I missed my child already, but all I was left with was nothing more than an empty heart and an empty apartment that reminded me so much of him that I couldn’t stand to face it.”
A video slideshow of victims of crime was shown as singers performed to a piano accompaniment. The video ended with the A.A. Milne quote, “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.”
Moments later, Porter echoed that sentiment as he addressed attendees.
“I’m a firm believer that as long as a person’s memory is alive, and we keep it alive, then they’re always here,” he said. “As long as we tend the fire, then they’re always here.”