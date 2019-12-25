After today, the gifts will have been unwrapped, the eggnog will have been enjoyed and people across Gwinnett will be settling for some relaxation after the busy Christmas holiday season.
As they cast their gaze upon their Christmas trees covered in ornaments and various colors of light — if they got a live tree this year — they will probably have one question on their minds.
“What am I going to do with this tree?”
Fortunately for residents — and the environment — Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful’s annual Bring One for the Chipper program offers a solution starting Thursday.
“2020 will mark Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful’s 37th year as an innovator for recycling Christmas trees in Georgia – which has since been celebrated as Bring One for the Chipper by Keep Georgia Beautiful affiliates statewide for about a quarter of a century,” Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said in a statement.
“We’re extremely proud of that fact and love that it continues to grow year after year. While virtually no one wants to see the holiday season come to an end, Bring One for the Chipper is a great way for parents to not only teach their kids about the importance of recycling – or in this case TREEcycling, but it can also serve as a new tradition where they wave goodbye to the current year and look ahead to the new one.”
Gwinnett residents will be able to drop off their Christmas trees at designated sites around the county until Jan. 20. Trees collected at those sites, which will be fire stations in all corners of the county, will be brought to Bethesda Park on Jan. 25 for the Bring One for the Chipper tree recycling event.
The event is where the trees are fed into chippers and turned into mulch.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful officials do ask that all tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands be removed from the trees before they are dropped off, however.
“Come springtime, the mulch that is generated from the Christmas trees we’ve collected will appear in parks and community greenspaces all over the county, as well as in landscaping around municipal buildings and maybe even at the school they attend,” Marlatt said.
“I can’t think of a more powerful image to share with a child about how recycling works. That Christmas tree that once held so much wonder for them could become a part of their favorite playground or help the flowers grow around their school.”
Anyone who is interested in volunteering for the Bring One for the Chipper event on Jan. 25 can contact Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful at gwinnettcb@gwinnettcb.org or 770-822-5187. They can also download a volunteer form at www.GwinnettCB.org. School and church groups, as well as individuals and families, are invited to volunteer for the event at Bethesda Park.
Dropoff locations are as follows.
Buford Fire Station 14♦ , 1600 Highway 23
♦ Fire Station 24♦ , 2735 Mall of GA Blvd.
♦ Fire Station 29♦ , 2800 Thompson Mill Road
Dacula Fire Station 17♦ , 2739 Brooks Road
♦ Fire Station 27♦ , 2825 Old Fountain Road
Duluth Fire Station 5♦ , 3001 Old Norcross Road
♦ Fire Station 7♦ , 3343 Bunton Road
♦ Fire Station 19♦ , 3275 N. Berkeley Lake Road
Grayson Fire Station 8♦ , 2295 Brannan Road
Hoschton Fire Station 18♦ , 1515 Mineral Springs Road
Lawrenceville Fire Station 9♦ , 1900 Five Forks-Trickum Road
♦ Fire Station 10♦ , 1131 Rock Springs Road
♦ Fire Station 20♦ , 1801 Cruse Road
♦ Fire Station 25♦ , 3575 Lawrenceville Highway
♦ Fire Station 31♦ , 1061 Collins Hill Road
Lilburn Fire Station 2♦ , 12 Harmony Grove Road
♦ Fire Station 3♦ , 4394 Five Forks-Trickum Road
♦ Fire Station 22♦ , 2180 Stone Drive
Loganville Fire Station 28♦ , 3725 Rosebud Road
♦ Fire Station 30♦ , 1052 Ozora Road
Norcross Fire Station 1♦ , 165 Lawrenceville St.
♦ Fire Station 11♦ , 5885 Live Oak Parkway
♦ Fire Station 23♦ , 4355 Steve Reynolds Blvd.
Peachtree Corners
Fire Station 4♦ , 5550 Spalding Drive
Snellville Fire Station 6♦ , 3890 Johnson Drive
♦ Fire Station 12♦ , 2815 Lenora Church Road
Sugar Hill Fire Station 26♦ , 6075 Suwanee Dam Road
Suwanee Fire Station 21, 474 Old Peachtree Road