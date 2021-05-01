With the arrival of May comes the arrival of something else in Gwinnett County: the annual burn ban.
Gwinnett fire officials announced Saturday that the burn ban for 2021, which prohibits outdoor burning until Sept. 30, is now in place. The ban on burning of yard and land debris is required by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to meet requirements mandated under federal clean air regulations.
"During the summer months in Georgia, the ozone in the air we breathe can reach unhealthy levels," Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said. "The EPD has identified outdoor open burning as a significant contributor of the pollutants that form ozone. Consequently, outdoor open burning in metro Atlanta and larger counties is restricted during the warm-weather season."
Although the burn ban will be place for the next five months, there are some activities, such as campfires and barbecue grilling, that residents will still be allowed to do without having to first obtain a permit.
The only other types of fires allowed outdoors — as long as a permit has been issued for them — during the next five months are fires that are started for the purpose of training firefighters, Forestry Service prescribed burns, fires that are started for agricultural purposes in areas that are marked as a residential agricultural (or RA-200) zone and bonfires that are started by civic, religious or educational groups for celebrations.
"As always, people should exercise extreme caution when using grills or campfires," Strother said. "The use of charcoal, wood, and gas grills on combustible balconies or within 10 feet of combustible construction is prohibited year-round for commercial buildings and apartments under the Gwinnett County Fire Ordinance."
Residents who have questions about outdoor burning can call Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services' Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4980, or visit epd.georgia.gov/air-protection-branch/open-burning-rules-georgia/summer-open-burning-ban or GwinnettFireMarshal.com.
