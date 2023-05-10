Nearly $200,000 was raised during Annandale Village’s 3rd Annual Golf Tournament on May 1, all going directly to the organization’s mission of providing progressive life assistance for adults with developmental disabilities or acquired brain injuries, the nonprofit said.
“We want to thank all of the golfers, sponsors and volunteers who helped make this day possible,” said Annandale Village Chief Development & Marketing Officer Kayce Pearce. “Their generosity enables us to continue providing the high standard of care and support the Villagers and their families expect of Annandale.”
This year’s tournament, held at The Country Club of the South in Johns Creek, honored Cheryl DeLuca-Johnson, who has made giving back to the community through volunteerism, her professional career and philanthropy her life’s mission. Deluca-Johnson is also an Annandale family member, making her the ideal honoree for this year’s event.
Taking first place in the tournament was the team of Chandler Harris, Colton Lublink, Kurt McKee and Brad Shea. Coming in second was the team of Jeff Fappe, Jeff Fendler, Eric Mathis and Stephen Madison, and the third-place team included Sam Beal, Steve Blazejewski, James Mehalso and Sam Beal.
Brad Shea won the men’s long drive competition and Juli Jackson won the women’s long drive. Tad Little won the men’s closest to the pin and Sherry Abney won the women’s closest to the pin.
Annandale Village’s next 2023 event is the Extra Mile 5K Walk/Run, scheduled for Aug. 26 at Suwanee Town Center Park. Registration opens in June.
Annandale Village is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing progressive life assistance for adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries so that they can maximize their abilities and maintain their independence in the least restrictive environment.
