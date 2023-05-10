Annandale Golf Toutament 2023_Pre Release images_Karen Images 2023 - 21.jpg

Nearly $200,000 was raised during Annandale Village’s 3rd Annual Golf Tournament, held May 1 at Country Club of the South in Johns Creek.

 Photo: Karen Burns/Karen Images

Nearly $200,000 was raised during Annandale Village’s 3rd Annual Golf Tournament on May 1, all going directly to the organization’s mission of providing progressive life assistance for adults with developmental disabilities or acquired brain injuries, the nonprofit said.

“We want to thank all of the golfers, sponsors and volunteers who helped make this day possible,” said Annandale Village Chief Development & Marketing Officer Kayce Pearce. “Their generosity enables us to continue providing the high standard of care and support the Villagers and their families expect of Annandale.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.