Supporters helped raise $125,000 during Annandale Village’s 9th Annual Extra Mile 5K and 1-mile run that was held Aug. 27 in downtown Suwanee.
More than 400 people participated either in person or virtually, making it Annandale’s largest 5K ever.
Supporters helped raise $125,000 during Annandale Village’s 9th Annual Extra Mile 5K and 1-mile run that was held Aug. 27 in downtown Suwanee.
More than 400 people participated either in person or virtually, making it Annandale’s largest 5K ever.
All proceeds raised benefit Annandale Village, one of only three organizations in the entire United States providing a full continuum of service and care for adults living with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.
“The generosity of the community has blown us away,” Annandale Village CEO Adam Pomeranz said. “The continued support for the population we serve is overwhelming, and I have immense gratitude for the sponsors and individuals who showed up for this year’s event.
Brian Post was the overall male winner and Kelly Gilliam was the overall female winner at Saturday’s event. The complete list of category winners and overall times can be found on the event’s website at annandale.org.
“The surrounding community’s support is vital to Annandale’s services, as it accounts for 25 percent of our annual operating budget,” Pomeranz said. “So having such a successful event is essential as we continue providing state-of-the-art care and service to the Villagers.
“And, I’ll have my staff know … I had the fastest time out of all of them!” he added.
Interested supporters can visit annandale.org to learn more about various giving opportunities, and are also encouraged to follow along at facebook.com/AnnandaleVillage in the coming weeks as Giving Tuesday opportunities are posted.
Located in Suwanee, Annandale Village is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing progressive life assistance for adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries so that they can maximize their abilities and maintain their independence in the least restrictive environment.
For more information, visit annandale.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.