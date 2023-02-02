Andy Maughon may have retired from nearly five decades of fixing automobiles, but he’s planning to stay more than active.
Maughon, who for the past 27 years has owned and operated Andy’s Muffler & Lube on Scenic Highway in Snellville, closed the business on Jan. 31, selling the property where his shop was located.
“I’m retiring,” he said on his last Friday on the job. “I might find a part-time job to keep from going insane… I’m an outdoorsman — I fish and hunt and my wife Terri and I go horseback riding. I’m probably going to find a part-time job. I’m only 59 years old and I’ll go totally insane sitting still. I can’t do that. That’s the scariest part — being idle.”
When asked why he decided to retire now, Maughon said, “It’s time. I’m tired and I can’t get any help, so it’s just time. I’ve got two (employees) working for me now and I used to have eight.”
It’s likely that the Monroe native, who now lives in the Oglethorpe County town of Arnoldsville, will also continue his hobby of racing. When he opened his shop in 1995, Maughon and his wife were featured in the Gwinnett Daily Post for their racing prowess.
“We raced Camaros back then,” said Maughon, who added he’s been working on cars since he was 10 years old. “I’ve got a dragster now. I race anywhere in the Southeast where they’re paying the money. Most of the time it’s the weekends.”
Loganville resident Dana Casaccio, who works for AutoZone delivering parts (including to Maughon’s shop) said she’s going to miss going to Andy’s.
“He’s been here a long time and he’s been a staple in Snellville for so long and his location is a landmark,” said Casaccio. “It makes me sad to think he’s retiring.”
When asked if he’ll miss the business, Maughon echoed Casaccio, saying, “Of course I’ll miss it. I’ll miss the people. I’ve been doing this 27 years and I’ve got customers that’s like family.”
“He’s a good man,” said Casaccio. “I’ve brought my car to him several times and he’s done work for me and my family. I’ve never heard anything negative about him. He’s a nice guy, honest, and he’s going to be missed because he’s reasonable and reliable.”
