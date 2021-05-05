Go karting is coming to the Mall of Georgia area.
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games announced it will open its new location at The Exchange at Gwinnett on May 13, with a grand opening celebration set for two days later. The new location will be Andretti's second venue in Georgia.
“We’re always striving to challenge ourselves on how we can take our entertainment experience to that next level,” race car driver Mario Andretti said. “I believe the guests at our new Buford Andretti Indoor Karting & Games location will see that it truly represents the Andretti family’s commitment to constantly exceed expectations and deliver the absolute best in everything we do.”
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is the latest business to open at The Exchange at Gwinnett, a more than $300 million mixed use development located right at the Buford Drive interchange on Interstate 85. The development has already seen some restaurants and service-oriented businesses open, as well as a massive Rooms-To-Go showroom and another entertainment venue, Topgolf. A Sprouts grocery store is expected to open soon as well, and several other components of the development, including 1,000 residential units, are in varying stages of construction.
“The Andretti Indoor Karting & Games team are making a major investment in our community,” Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said. “This entertainment destination will not only bring an exciting experience to thrill-seekers and people looking for an upscale place to relax and host events, but it’s also creating 360 jobs locally. We’re thrilled at this win for all of us.”
Andretti plans to have giveaways for the first 100 people to show up for the grand opening celebration on May 15.
It's main attraction may be its multi-level electric karting track, but it will also feature more than 100 state-of-the-art arcade games, a two-level laser tag arena, professional CXC racing simulators, a Hologate VR experience, 10 duckpin bowling lanes, the interactive Andretti 7D experience and a full-service made-from-scratch restaurant and bar.
It also features more than 10,000-square feet of event and meeting space.
“Our goal has always been to provide an exceptional entertainment experience from the décor of the building to the track and attractions,” Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Managing Partner Edison “Eddie” Hamann said. “By offering the highest minimum hourly pay rate in the industry, we are continuing to deliver on that promise, hiring the best of the best employees for the highest level of service for our guests.”
