Race car driving is serious, competitive business in the Andretti family and, as it turns out, so is go karting.

Just ask Jarrett and Adam Andretti. Both have followed in the family business of being professional race car drivers — Adam is the son of Aldo Andretti and nephew of Mario Andretti while Jarett is the son of NASCAR driver John Andretti and also a nephew of Mario Andretti — and they said the entire family loves to race in go karts as well.

"We love each other, but it's also a little bit competitive," said Jarett Andretti, who is an LMP3 Le Mans Prototype driver. "I think not only go karting, but even playing bowling or laser tag or anything else with the Andretti family is a little more intense." 

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games opened the doors of its new location at The Exchange at Gwinnett mixed-use development near the Mall of Georgia in Buford to customers on Thursday. A grand opening celebration — which will include giveaways for the first 100 guests — is scheduled to take place Saturday for the new entertainment venue, which employs about 400 people.