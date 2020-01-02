Buford's gain of a new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is Roswell's loss, company officials announced Thursday.
Andretti officials said their existing Roswell location closed Wednesday to make way for their new location, which will open at The Exchange at Gwinnett development on Buford Drive in early 2021. Although the closing one location and the opening of the other will be separated by more than a year, it is officially being labeled a relocation.
Andretti officials said the move was necessary to accommodate growing needs.
“The decision to move our Roswell location was not an easy one,” said Eddie Hamann, Managing Member. “But we needed more space to accommodate our ever-growing variety of attractions that serve our valued guests.”
The closure of the Roswell location comes nearly 20 years after it opened. The company sad the new location will be built on 13 acres and include nearly 100,000 square feet of activity space.
The Exchange at Gwinnett development is also expected to include a Top Golf, Rooms To Go, Starbucks, Chipotle, City Barbecue, a Sprouts grocery store, residences and other mixed-uses.