Friday night might have seemed like a normal fall Friday night at Central Gwinnett High School's stadium.
Central Gwinnett seniors, like Jackson Burger, were in the stands at the school's castle-themed football stadium cheering on their team. In line with the school's medieval mascot, the Black Knights, and stadium theme, several seniors wore crowns in the stands. Burger and three classmates each painted letters on their stomachs for the game.
But there was something different about Friday night's game between Central Gwinnett and cross-town rival Discovery High School. The seniors were cheering through face masks and there were constant reminders to practice social distancing because the season opener was happening during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic.
"It's weird having to yell in a face mask," Burger said. "It's definitely not the same affect."
This week marked the first high school football games of the 2020 season. Central Gwinnett opened the season by hosting Discovery.
At Central Gwinnett, which holds a special place in the hearts of many longtime Lawrenceville residents hearts, fans were eager to get into the stadium and cheer on the Black Knights. The fact that they were playing Discovery, which is the other high school in Lawrenceville, albeit much newer, added a special dimension.
"Lawrenceville versus Lawrenceville is pretty cool for the first game," Lawrenceville Mayor David Still, who was on the Central Gwinnett sideline before the game, said.
While the first week of high school football for the 2020 season in Gwinnett offered a sense of familiarity, there were signs of how the pandemic is making this year different.
No, really, there were literal signs at Central Gwinnett's stadium which encouraged game attendees to practice social distancing in "the castle."
There were also frequent announcements over the speakers at the game to engage in social distancing and wear a face mask.
Schools across Gwinnett County are also have to take other steps to address the pandemic. attendance at games is capped at 30% of the stadium's capacity and concessions have been reconfigured to a grab-and-go format now, according to district officials.
A video outlining what is different at games has also been posted at bit.ly/32YX25x.
"I do think it is as important to keep students engaged in not only learning and school, but in as many activities as we safely can because students do need that emotional support, and to continue to interact with each other in a safe way," Gwinnett County Associate Superintendent for School improvement and Operations Steve Flynt said.
For the seniors, who don't return to class for in-person instruction until this coming Wednesday, the game gave them something to look forward to ahead of their return to class.
"We're excited," senior Elsy Villatoro said. "We're ready to cheer on our team."
The game began with a message from Central Gwinnett Principal Shane Orr, who noted the uncertainty that the pandemic created as well as protests that have been taking place around the country over the summer.
"We are very thankful tonight for this opportunity to cheer with our cheerleaders, sing with our band and watch two teams play a game that we were not sure we would be able to have until very recently," he said. "Amid an ongoing pandemic and social unrest and division taking place in our country, I want to encourage everyone to take the opportunity soak in this moment."
There were plenty of times when the game might have felt like any other Friday night football game. When Central Gwinnett scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead, for example, the team's fans erupted in euphoria.
Cheerleaders led cheers, calling on the team's defense to "get that ball back" when Discovery's offense was on the field. The band also performed, although it was from a special seating area on the stadium's track.
"Football season is my favorite time of the year," Central Gwinnett senior Trish Do said. "Not only is it the only time where I get to actually hang out with my friends, but it's like a sense of community at football games. That's what I love and I like how we're all coming together to celebrate our team.
"It's definitely untraditional wearing masks and it's still taking some getting used to, but hopefully it will feel like normalcy after a couple of games."
But even face masks offered a way to show school spirit.
Paulette Tramble and her daughter, Central Gwinnett sophomore Rachel Tramble, each wore masks that had the Central Gwinnett Black Knights logo on them that complemented their matching T-shirts that also had the logo on them.
Paulette Tramble said her older daughter also attended Central Gwinnett and the family has been in the cluster for years. Cheering on the Black Knights at Friday night football games is a fall tradition for the Tramble family.
"I'm glad that we're able to come together," the mother said. "As long as they have the six-feet distance and people wear there masks, I think we will have a great football season here as long as people follow the rules. ... I'm excited. You can see I'm excited. I've got my shirt, got my mask. I'm excited. I love football."
Rachel Tramble, who plays basketball at the school, said the games will be an opportunity to catch up with friends since she is doing virtual learning this semester.
"It's just a good opportunity, even though we're supposed to be social distancing," she said. "It's just good to be back outside again. I can hang out with my friends again. It's just a good opportunity to socialize."
That was the general theme of what students and community members had to say about being back in the stands after months of uncertainty and disruption because of the pandemic.
And, for the seniors, it was a sign that they would still get to enjoy their last year of high school.
"I'm blessed," Burger said. "Honestly, I didn't think we were going to get a football game. This was one of the things that I was like, 'Oh man, if we don't get this, this senior year is going to be sad,' because our last football games would have been our junior year."
And, to top it off, Central Gwinnett's seniors didn't leave the stadium Friday night disappointed with their team's performance. The Black Knights got a win, beating Discovery 21-0.
