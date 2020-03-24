As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, Eastside Medical Center's urgent care network is offering patients a way to be seen by a doctor without leaving their homes.
Eastside Urgent Care announced its new telehealth "virtual visit" option for patients on Monday. Officials said it gives people a way to be evaluated by an urgent care physician without having to visit an urgent care clinic. If a doctor decides the patient's condition requires in-person treatment, they will directed to a nearby medical facility.
Eastside officials see it as a benefit in a time when people are urged to engage in social distancing.
“Eastside Urgent Care’s new telehealth platform will better connect the communities we care for with healthcare services to diagnose minor illnesses, injuries, and answer medical questions,” Eastside Medical Center CEO Trent Lind said. “Virtual visits at our urgent care centers will ensure continuity of care to community members that need to access a medical provider while aiding compliance with social distancing recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The "virtual visits" will be available daily, although Eastside officials said there will be specific hours each day when patients can be seen by a doctor through this method. Those hours are 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the weekends.
Patients are encouraged to contact their insurance provider before using the "virtual visit" option so they can check on coverage and co-pays.
The self-pay price for a "virtual visit" is $59.
Eastside has five urgent care clinics located in Snellville, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Grayson and Loganville, and each clinic remains open during the outbreak.
If someone is seeking care for possible symptoms of COVID-19, they must call the clinic before coming inside. They are encouraged to call the clinic before leaving their home, but there will be a phone number posted on the door of the clinic for patients to call, and they must wait for directions on how to be treated. The number varies by clinic.
If someone has questions about seeking care or staying home, they can call the 24/7 Eastside Ask-A-Nurse line at 770-510-7270 which is staffed by nurses 24/7.
The phone numbers for Eastside's urgent care clinics are:
Lawrenceville: 678-710-2727
Snellville: 770-752-4141
Grayson: 678-369- 2790
Lilburn: 770-752- 4142
Loganville: 678-369-2790
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.