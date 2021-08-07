Gwinnett Police released this photo of the scene of a crash involving a Ram 3500 truck and a Duluth police car. The driver of the truck has been charged with several crimes, including hit and run, and the officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
The Duluth Police Department announced on social media that one of its officers was sent to the hospital early Saturday after they were involved in a crash on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
An Americus man is facing multiple charges including DUI, reckless driving and hit and run after he allegedly hit a Duluth police officer's car, leaving the officer seriously injured, and fled the scene on foot early Saturday morning.
Gwinnett County Police said the unnamed officer was driving north on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in his patrol car when he was allegedly hit by a Ram 3500 truck driven by Eduardo Gutierrez, 30, at the Abbotts Bridge Road intersection shortly after 4 a.m.
Gutierrez had been traveling east on Abbotts Bridge when he hit the officer, who had a green light to drive through the intersection.
"The other driver got out of his truck and fled the scene," Sgt. Michele Pihera said. "The Duluth Police Officer suffered from significant injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to a local hospital. The Gwinnett County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene while the Gwinnett Police K9 and Aviation Units attempted to locate the suspect.
"Another Duluth Police Officer located the suspect nearby and placed him under arrest."
Gutierrez is facing seven charges in connection with the accident. Those charges include DUI, reckless driving, felony serious Injury by vehicle, felony hit and run, failure to obey a traffic control device, valid license required and seatbelt required.
Duluth police said in a Facebook post on Saturday morning that the officer was in "critical but stable condition." The department is not releasing the officer's name just yet.
Gwinnett County Police are handling the accident investigation. Police blocked lanes on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Saturday morning because of the crash.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
