Golfers will tee up to raise money for the American Legion Post in Snellville next week.
American Legion Post 232 will host its first-ever Jonathan Ayers Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday at Heritage Golf Links, which is located at 4445 Britt Road in Tucker. Proceeds from the event will be used to help veterans in need, as well as their families.
The event is named for Army Cpl. Jonathan Ayers, who was a Snellville resident and Shiloh High School graduate who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2008.
There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. with a Ft. Lauderdale scramble, or best ball, format being used by the participating teams of four people. There will be prizes given for the top three teams as well as the male and female golfers who are the closest to the pin on Par 3 and have the longest drive.
Tournament fees are $125 per person and that covers green fees, a cart, range ball, breakfast and lunch. Family members and friends can also purchase a lunch for $35. The event is also looking for business sponsors. Anyone who has questions about the event should call Lou Zayas at 770-634-0333 or send an email to graywolf0210@yahoo.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented