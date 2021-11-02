Both latex and oil paint will be accepted at Saturday’s America Recycles Day event. Collection is limited to 10 gallons per vehicle. Latex paint cans must contain 25% wet paint in order to be recycled.
Gwinnett residents can recycle up to to five copier paper boxes of paper at Saturday’s event.
Photo: Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful
Gwinnett County Clean and Beautiful and Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management are teaming up to host America Recyles Day Saturday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
Photo: Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful
Both latex and oil paint will be accepted at Saturday’s America Recycles Day event. Collection is limited to 10 gallons per vehicle. Latex paint cans must contain 25% wet paint in order to be recycled.
Photo: Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful
Tires — at a limit of eight per vehicle will be accepted at America Recycles Day. Tires must have rims removed and be free of water and debris.
If you have hard-to-recycle items that you’ve been wanting to get rid of, Saturday is your chance.
Gwinnett County Clean and Beautiful and Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management are teaming up to host America Recyles Day at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon to give locals a “one-stop-shop” opportunity to drop off items that are typically more difficult to recycle — such as electronics, tires, clothing, sneakers, and latex and oil-based paint. Paper shredding will also be available.
“We are delighted to once again bring America Recycles Day to our neighbors here in Gwinnett County,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “This national initiative of Keep America Beautiful – for which GC&B is proud to be an affiliate – is designed to encourage Americans to not only recycle, but also to invest in recycled materials. In addition to diverting items from our landfills, recycling helps conserve vital natural resources, taps a domestic source of materials while supporting American manufacturing, prevents pollution, saves energy and creates jobs.
“We hope to see a lot of our neighbors come out on November 6 as they declutter their homes while doing something good for the environment and U.S. economy.”
Items collected during America Recycles Day 2021 include:
♦ Electronics. Recycling is free except for TVs, monitors and printers. Attendees are asked to bring cash – $35 for projection or console TVs, $15 per monitor or flat screen TV and $5 per printer.
♦ Paint. Both latex and oil paint will be accepted at this event. Collection is limited to ten gallons per vehicle. Latex paint cans must contain 25% wet paint in order to be recycled.
♦ Tires. Limit eight tires per vehicle — no dealer tires, please. Tires must have rims removed and be free of water and debris.
♦ Paper shredding. Limited to five copier paper boxes.
During the event, there will be certain precautions in place to help ensure the safety of attendees, staff members and vendors in keeping with COVID19 social distancing/masking guidelines:
♦ Boxes and containers will NOT be returned, therefore bring materials in disposable containers or boxes.
♦ Attendees should remain in their vehicle at all times.
♦ For contactless drop-off, items to be recycled should be placed in the trunks or backs of vehicles where they will be removed by vendors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.