Gwinnett Technical College recently named Amber Walden, Humanities Program Director, the school’s Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.
Walden, who was born and raised in Gwinnett County, now lives in Lawrenceville. She is an active member of the local arts scene and is currently organizing and developing a L.A.R.P. (live-action role play) organization.
“I feel incredibly honored to represent Gwinnett Tech as the Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year, as I greatly admire the school, its faculty and staff, and especially its students,” Walden said. “I strongly believe that technical education is the best resource for building a robust and successful community.
“I hope to use this platform to help prospective students, educators, local governments, and industry professionals understand technical education’s incredible value and importance. Along with learning meaningful job skills, students at technical colleges also receive a high-quality, well-rounded education which creates the informed and experienced citizens necessary to developing and maintaining thriving local communities.”
Walden said she discovered her love of teaching during a graduate assistantship and quickly found that she loved teaching. Her passion, she said, is helping students to learn, grow, achieve, and succeed.
“I love seeing the look of enlightenment on students’ faces when they realize their potential and build a strong sense of self-confidence,” Walden said. “Along with the knowledge and insight students gain in my classes, I also love helping to expand students’ life experiences through class activities that get students out of the classroom environment and into ‘real world’ encounters with the course topics.
“I am most inspired by the students who exhibit significant personal growth through their persistence to succeed. Some of my best and most successful students are those who had a rough start, but instead of giving up, they learned from their experiences, faced their fears head-on, and worked hard to overcome adversity.”
The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction began in 1991 and is designed to recognize and honor technical college instructors who contribute significantly to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields.
