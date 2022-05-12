In his 90 years of life, Ambassador Andrew Young has learned one thing about what happens to people who try to fight change. It's not a strategy for success in the long term, he said.
Young recalled the efforts decades ago to build a comprehensive multi-county transportation system for metro Atlanta that included Gwinnett County. It could have included rail going from Atlanta to the northern suburbs and it would have included an outer perimeter that would have been about 60 miles from the heart of Atlanta and cut through counties such as Gwinnett. Young said there was funding available for the outer perimeter in particular.
But, Young also recalled the people who fought against those plans and how, as a result the comprehensive transportation system that had been envisioned did not come about.
"I don't want to judge anybody's motives, but there were some people that didn't want growth," Young said. "But, if you really want to get mowed down, stand in the way of progress because the world is going around and either we're going to go around with it or we're going to fall off."
Young was the inaugural speaker in the Gas South District's new Speaker Series on Thursday. The new series is dedicated to bringing local leaders together to hear from major leaders talk about their experiences and how to approach issues facing Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Stan Hall said the goal is for the speaker series to bring in a new speaker on a quarterly basis, which means the next speaker event will likely be in the fall.
"Not only on a local level, but on wider, even global, level, I do think there's been some recession as far as people being able to have a good conversation," Hall said. "I think conversation is the key to everything, communication is the key to everything, so the purpose of this event is try to instill that conversation here in Gwinnett as we go through so many changes."
And, if getting a former U.S. ambassador who also served in congress, was the mayor of Atlanta, a friend of Martin Luther King Jr. and was a leader in Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s wasn't big enough, Hall said the Gas South District is aiming even higher for the next speaker. He wouldn't say who the convention center is pursuing for the second installment, but he teased it would build on Young's participation if the planned speaker can be lined up.
"The next one that we're talking to, which I wish I could tell you (who it is) but I can't, will be someone who will also be able to talk about issues that are comparable to what Ambassador Young talked about, but I would say on an even wider scale," Hall said.
But, Young's participation in the series' inaugural event was steeped in history, not just in international history, but also the history of the Civil Rights Movement and the Atlanta region.
His comments on the region, in particular, were of note as metro Atlanta leaders work to build more and more regional partnerships and cooperation on efforts to tackle issues such as housing, transportation, water and aging services.
One thing Atlanta's former mayor said people should understand about Georgia's capitol is that it's more than just a city.
"Atlanta is not a geographical space, Atlanta is a concept," said Young as he borrowed a phrase from a friend of his. "The borders are not defined by the politics. The borders are defined by the culture we share."
To illustrate his point, Young recalled a time in the late 1980s when he and other regional leaders, including then-Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Lillian Webb, were trying to find way to address wastewater needs in the area.
"When I was mayor, we didn't have money to complete a project with the sewer system," Young said. "We didn't have good luck — I hadn't — back then going to Washington looking for money, so I called Manuel Maloof, who was the chief executive officer of DeKalb County, and I think it turned out he had $20 million and I had $20 million in Atlanta, but we needed $50 million.
"So, he says, 'I just saw that there is a freeze on development in Gwinnett.' He said, 'They don't have enough money to build what they need in terms of a sewer apparatus, but do you think they have enough that maybe they could build a sewer system where it would connect to DeKalb, DeKalb is connected to Fulton and we all work together?' "
It didn't take much effort to convince Webb about the possible merits, Young recalled.
"(Maloof) made a phone call to Gwinnett County Chairwoman Lillian Webb, and she said, 'That's what we need. We're desperate because we don't want to stop the development of Gwinnett,'" Young said. "In a telephone call, we put together a $50 million sewer system, and it probably cost more eventually, but because we started out together, we were able to develop it for the region."
Young also reflected on his experiences as an ambassador having lived through World War II and the Civil Rights movement as he discussed the current situation with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said that, due to pushback from Ukrainians as well as economic sanctions that the U.S. has led in getting imposed, Russia is not as big of a threat as it might appear.
He recalled a story fellow Civil Rights Movement leader Ralph Abernathy once told him about a strangled chicken to illustrate his point. The story goes that Abernathy's aunt used to strangle chickens before cooking them, and that a young Abernathy was afraid of the chicken because of the convulsions its body was going through after it died.
"(She) said, 'You don't have to be afraid son, he's dead, he's just jumping for awhile,' " Young said. "And, that's what I believe, want to believe, about war, that war is dead. It's not working. It's not helping Putin.
"You see (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) walking down the street with no weapons and his chest poked out, and these are some courageous people."
