Standing in front of the new Amazon fulfillment center in south Gwinnett on Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp and officials from the online retail giant announced the opening of the center — which is the first robotics fulfillment center in Georgia.
Kemp said the announcement of the center’s opening was timely, considering it is happening during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, and praised the work of current and former state leaders, including two of his predecessors, Govs. Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal.
“This is another exciting day for our state ... but it is also an important moment where we’ve got to double-down on Georgia’s future,” Kemp said.
The governor was joined by Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson; Amazon Regional Director of Operations Rob Packett; Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash; state legislators; business leaders; and other state and local officials for the announcement.
The new 640,000-square-foot, multi-level fulfillment center at 2255 West Park Place Boulevard, near Stone Mountain, is expected to open before this year’s holiday season.
“Amazon employees will work alongside Amazon’s innovative robotics technology to pick, pack and ship smaller customer orders, such as books, toys and small household goods,” Amazon officials said in an information sheet handed out to reporters at the announcement.
The center was approved by Gwinnett commissioners in 2018, when it was referred to under the mysterious name “Project Rocket,” but it wasn’t officially announced as being an Amazon fulfillment center until last year.
Amazon officials recently began accepting applications for jobs at the center and held an online job information session for anyone interested in working at the facility last week. The center is expected to create more than 1,000 new jobs in the area.
(1) comment
Great if you are an Amazon stockholder.
Good for prices, perhaps, if you are an Amazon shopper.
Maybe not so bad if you were worried about traffic increase around there since the robots probably won't commute.
Probably not so good if you work or were hoping to work in an Amazon warehouse/fulfillment center as competing with a robot for pay now and especially going forward is going to be tough.
Not sure I would be crowing too loudly about this if I were a governor that might be looking for re-election down the road but, hey, most of that last group probably won't be voting for him, anyway, right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.