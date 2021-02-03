Amazon is planning to open a new delivery station near Gwinnett Place Mall in unincorporated Duluth, one of four such stations set to open in metro Atlanta in 2021.
The online retail giant recently announced the planned station, which will be located at 4000 Venture Drive, as well as stations in Forest Park, Acworth and Alpharetta. The stations will each generate hundreds of full-time jobs, with salaries starting at $15 per hour in addition to various, unspecified benefits.
“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Georgia with four new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented Metro Atlanta workforce," Amazon spokesperson Ashley Lansdale. "These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
Amazon has a new fulfillment center in the shadow of Stone Mountain, just inside Gwinnett County, but the new delivery stations are designed to be "last mile" links in Amazon's delivery system. Packages will come to these stations from fulfillment and sortation centers and be loaded onto delivery vehicles and sent out to customers.
There are eight delivery stations in Georgia, including seven in metro Atlanta.
“We are very excited to announce another Amazon last mile delivery station in Gwinnett County," Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. "Amazon has been a great partner, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with a third Amazon facility in Gwinnett."
Amazon also announced the delivery stations will offer opportunities for entrepreneurs to "build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex." Anyone interesting in learning more about these opportunities can visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.
