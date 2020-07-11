Online retail juggernaut Amazon is coming to Buford.
The retailer announced this past week that it has leased space at a facility in Buford, as well as spaces in Atlanta and Fairburn, for delivery stations. These facilities are described by the company as serving as the starting point for the "last mile" in Amazon's fulfillment process with packages coming there from fulfillment or sorting centers before being sent out for delivery to customers.
“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Georgia with three new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented workforce," Amazon spokesperson Ashley Lansdale said. "These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
The new delivery stations are expected to open later this year, and Amazon officials said workers at the facilities will be paid at least $15 per hour with various benefits packages offered by the company. The three stations are expected to create "hundreds of full time and part time jobs."
The Buford facility is expected to be on the southern Hall County side of the city.
