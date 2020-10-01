Kids who are members of the Lawrenceville Boys and Girls Club are getting help with virtual learning from an online retail giant.
Amazon announced it is donating $20,000 to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation to support the Lawrenceville Boys and Girls Club’s young members who doing virtual learning. While the kids are doing their school work virtually, the donation will help them also do some hands on learning at home as well by paying to provide at-home STEM kits to the youths.
“At Amazon, we understand that you do not become a part of the fabric of a community simply by erecting a building within its boundaries; you become a part of a community by embracing the people, the needs, and the spirit of that community,” said Alan Ngo, general manager of Amazon’s upcoming Gwinnett County fulfillment center. “Amazon will soon employ more 1,000 Gwinnett County area residents who will work alongside innovative, advanced technologies to serve the local community with essential items and customer orders.
“We recognize that the jobs of tomorrow require a stronger aptitude for STEAM skills and it’s why we’re proud to support the local community – children, their families and educators – with items to support STEAM education and inspire the innovators of tomorrow.”
The donated kits are intended to help kids who are learning at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic by offering them activities that build on what they are learning in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math while having fun at the same time.
Kids at the Lawrenceville Boys and Girls Club who will be receiving the kits range in age from 8 to 14.
“This is a huge game changer for our STEM Technology Program.” Lawrenceville Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Rory Johnson said. “These STEM Kits allow our kids access to another outlet to enhance their knowledge in this area of technology with hands on experiences.”
Activities in the kits include two types of circuits and LittleBits electronic music inventor kits by Sphero. The two types of circuits include snap circuits, which are designed to teach kids about electronics and circuits in a “fun and engaging” way, and squishy circuits, which use circuitry elements and moldable dough to make sculptures that can light up as well as move and make noise.
“The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation is extremely grateful for Amazon’s support of our At-Home STEM program. Thanks to your partnership, 300 kids from the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club will have the opportunity to engage in STEM learning from the safety of their own homes,” Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation President and CEO Steve Salem said.
“Each child will receive their own STEM kit with hands-on exploratory activities that increase knowledge and interest in science, technology, engineering and math principles. We’re proud to be able to partner with Amazon and the Boys & Girls Club to provide this opportunity to the kids of Lawrenceville, GA. Together we will inspire a new generation of innovators.”
