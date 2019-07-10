It turns out the rumors were true: the mysterious Project Rocket development that stirred speculation last year is indeed an Amazon fulfillment center.
Amazon is building the new fulfillment center on the Gwinnett-DeKalb line, and the project is expected to deliver 1,000 new jobs to the area, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.
“I am excited to announce that Amazon will expand its operations here in Georgia,” Kemp said in a statement. “This announcement demonstrates that the Peach State has proven itself as a leading competitor for investment from the world’s most revered companies, and I am excited for the opportunities that this new facility will create for hardworking Georgians in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.”
Amazon had long been rumored to be the company behind the mysterious Project Rocket development near Snellville and Stone Mountain Park on West Park Place Boulevard on the Gwinnett-DeKalb line.
Gwinnett leaders approved the project, which is mostly located on Gwinnett side of the county line, last year but plans for a driveway that emptied onto Bermuda Road on the DeKalb side of the line got stuck in that county's planning and zoning process.
After that, talk about what was happening with Project Rocket quieted down — until Wednesday's announcement.
All along, officials were tight-lipped about which company was involved in Project Rocket.
Gwinnett County commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash confirmed to the Daily Post that Amazon's fulfillment center and Project Rocket were indeed the same project Wednesday, however.
“We’re proud to have Amazon expanding their footprint in Georgia and thrilled to have them in Gwinnett,” Nash said in a statement. “The distribution center brings a tremendous financial investment, representing 1,000 new jobs and numerous business opportunities for the local economy.
"On behalf of myself and Gwinnett County, we look forward to this momentous partnership between our community and one of the world’s leading online retailers.”
Kemp's office said Seefried Industrial Properties will develop the approximately 700,000 square foot built-to-lease facility for Amazon. Employees who work there will pick, pack, and ship customer orders.
Amazon will lease the facility and hire employees to work in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology jobs at the location.
“Amazon is proud to serve customers across Georgia and throughout the southeast region of the United States,” said Roy Perticucci, Vice President of Customer Fulfillment at Amazon.
“Amazon has found an outstanding workforce, strong local support, and incredible customers in the state, and we look forward to creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs with industry leading pay and benefits on day one.”
