For anyone who thinks that one person can’t effect a positive impact in multiple communities, meet Alessandra Ferrara-Miller, the founder of Forsyth County-based All For Lunch.

Five years ago, the California native established All For Lunch Inc. in Suwanee to pay off the lunch debt for four elementary schools in the North Gwinnett Cluster. Ferrara-Miller’s efforts have since blossomed throughout schools in the metro Atlanta area.