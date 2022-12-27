For anyone who thinks that one person can’t effect a positive impact in multiple communities, meet Alessandra Ferrara-Miller, the founder of Forsyth County-based All For Lunch.
Five years ago, the California native established All For Lunch Inc. in Suwanee to pay off the lunch debt for four elementary schools in the North Gwinnett Cluster. Ferrara-Miller’s efforts have since blossomed throughout schools in the metro Atlanta area.
In mid-December, Ferrara-Miller announced that her one-person nonprofit erased the lunchroom debt in more than 250 schools in Gwinnett, Fulton, Cobb, Barrow and Fayette counties. All For Lunch gave more than $130,000 to schools — including more than $75,000 in Gwinnett — so that families wouldn't go into the holiday season with outstanding school lunch debt.
On Dec. 19, Ferrara-Miller said she planned to meet with administrators in Forsyth County to eliminate lunch debt in more than 40 schools before the end of 2022.
“To be able to take that financial stress off the plates of so many families that are struggling, especially during the holiday season, really is more than I ever envisioned when I launched this five years ago,” said Ferrara-Miller, who lives in Cumming with her husband Patrick Miller (a Peachtree Corners native) and their children Miabella, 11, and Jackson 6. “It’s amazing to see this, because it’s all donor-raised and there are so many people who want to help these families. That’s been very inspiring.”
Ferrara-Miller said she got the idea to pay off school lunch debt after seeing a news report about a young student in Alabama who was sent home from school one day with a stamp on his arm that said, “I need lunch money.”
“The story made the news because the parents were infuriated – not because they couldn’t pay for his lunch but because he was embarrassed and shamed in front of his peers,” she said. “At the time, my daughter was 5 years old and at that age, you don’t even understand what money is. I can only imagine how a situation like that would make her or one of her friends feel. I was talking to my husband and I was so upset. I felt there has to be something we can do.”
A digital asset portfolio manager by day, Ferrara-Miller established All For Lunch (using the book “Nonprofits for Dummies” as a guide) and began her push to put a dent in the debt many families accrue in school cafeterias across the metro area.
According to the Educational Data Initiative, more than 1.5 million students can’t afford a school lunch, resulting in a school meal debt of some $250 million. More than three-quarters of the schools in the country have unpaid lunch debt and at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, the free lunches that had been offered to students in the wake of the COVID pandemic were no longer offered.
Although school meal debt is a community issue everywhere, awareness is generally limited to those who are running up the bill.
“I’ve been talking about this every opportunity I have to anyone who will listen,” she said. “One of the things I’ve found out about school lunch debt and food insecurity as a whole is that there’s not a lot of awareness. You hear about it during the holidays but this is a year-round issue. When people become aware of it, they want to help.”
Since All For Lunch has no employees or overhead, Ferrara-Miller is able to take 100% of all donations to pay off schools’ debt. She got the nonprofit off the ground through a social media initiative, and slowly but surely, she’s getting the word out.
“Our first donation came in December 2018,” said Ferrara-Miller, who added the nonprofit has raised and paid out more than $250,000 since its founding in Suwanee. “That was the North Gwinnett Cluster where my daughter was in school. We paid off all four of the elementary schools from a Facebook fundraiser. From that point on, it just started growing. We started bringing awareness that this was an issue in Gwinnett County and over the years, it’s grown by word-of-mouth.”
She said that some regular donors have particular counties or schools earmarked for monthly donations, and churches and other groups have been generous with resources, knowing that for many students, lunch may be the only substantial meal they have all day. In addition, some schools have funds in reserve so students are able to have lunch without amassing additional debt.
“Going into (the 2022-23 school year), everything has been done differently because people are having to pay for lunch again after the federal waiver expired,” Ferrara-Miller said. “We want to do as much as we could in December so we could come back to a clean slate in January. My goal is to get more people to sponsor and support schools in their community with monthly donations.”
For the time being, All For Lunch – which in the new year plans to pursue debt-reduction opportunities in Rockdale and Henry counties – remains small but mighty, although Ferrara-Miller is always happily looking for volunteers.
“So far, it’s a one-mom gang,” she quipped. “I would love to grow and have a team. Right now we’re able to put 100% back in the schools and we have a fairly efficient system. I’d love to grow, but it’s hard to get people to do something like this for free. I welcome any and all help.”
For more information on All For Lunch, visit www.allforlunch.org
