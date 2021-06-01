The largest Memorial Day parade in the state was held Monday after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.
An estimated crowed of 10,000 people turned out for the event, which began with a flyover of UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters.
The grand marshall for the parade was United States Marine Corps, Gunnery Sergeant Larry Loper, who saw action in Vietnam from 1967-69 and has been a Dacula resident for 30 years.
“(The parade made me) very proud, very proud and very humble, very patriotic,” Loper said.
Loper filled in for twin 102-year-old veterans who had to drop out for health reasons.
Dacula United Methodist Church won “Most Original Theme” and Grayback Base U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans were awarded “Most Patriotic.”
Due to the new Harbins Road bridge construction at Georgia Highway 8, the parade route was changed this year. It began at Hebron Baptist Church and proceeded south on Dacula Road toward Highway 8, turned right on Wilson Street, ad right on Second Avenue, crossed Broad Street to Hebron Church Road, and proceeded back to the church.
Parade organizer Marvin Atherton, who has lived in Dacula since 1981, reflected on starting the event 28 years ago.
“I am not a veteran myself,” Atherton said. “My service to my country for the 28 years is to honor our fallen heroes.
“I went to a July 4th parade in the city of Stone Mountain back in 1993 and walked away from that one to do a parade here. I thought that was kind of a cool thing, so I got some information, and the next year in '94, we had the Memorial Day parade in Dacula.”
Atherton said the first parade feature about 20 floats. On Monday there were 88, he said, and there has has been as many as 150 in previous years.
Trey King, Dacula's mayor, has lived in Dacula for 30 years, and said the city takes great pride in hosting the parade.
“I think the parade was fantastic,” King said. “It was great to see so many people out here to support the families and the sacrifices of the veterans we have in our community.
"I have a friend that served in the army and another friend that served as a Marine, and they were riding with me in the parade.
“(Next year) we’ll have even more time to plan. This was pretty much a very short plan (as) COVID took a turn for the worse. This was pretty much Mr. Atherton ... (I) give him all the credit he is due. He pulled together an amazing parade in a very short order.”
