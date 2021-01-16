In a normal time, the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County would be preparing to host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, but these are not normal times thanks to COVID-19.
As a result of the pandemic, there will not be a parade on Monday, but Gwinnettians still have opportunities to honor King's legacy by giving back to their community this weekend.
The United Ebony Society is planning to hold a drive-thru donation drive from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at Moore Middle School, which is located at 1221 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville.
"This event will be a service project to help senior nursing facilities and homeless outreach organizations," the society said on its website. "Please note precautions will be implemented as per CDC Guidelines during this event."
Items that are being collected at the donation drive include: Chapstick (plain or nonflavored is preferred); socks (preferably with grip); 100 pieces or less puzzles; games such as Scrabble or Bingo; lotion; shower gel; slippers; gloves; winter hats; lap blankets; boxes of adult diapers; pajamas; toothpaste; toothbrushes; shampoo; and hair care products.
In addition to the donation drive, the United Ebony Society will broadcast virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations at 1 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. The ceremonies will be broadcast on the society's Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as its YouTube channel.
Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation is also making volunteer opportunities available on Monday and on Jan. 23 to help with parks beautification efforts.
Volunteer slots for one project at McDaniel Farm Park were already full, but the county had, as of Friday afternoon, two slots that were still available for a project at Ronald Reagan Park from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
The county also has nearly 30 slots available for a beautification project at Rhodes Jordan Park from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Anyone interested in volunteering for either community service project can register at bit.ly/38MOq6b.
