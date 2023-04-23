Gwinnett County police said they believe an altercation at the gas pumps left one man dead at a Peachtree Corners area gas station Sunday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to a “person shot call” at the Shell Gas Station on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
"Upon arrival, officers located a male deceased on the ground in the back of the gas station with gunshot wounds," Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. "At this time, very little is known about the victim and what took place. However, an altercation at the gas pumps appeared to have happened, resulting in a shoot-out, leaving the victim deceased."
Valle said the investigation is ongoing and that homicide detectives are urging anyone who has information to come forward.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone who has information to share in the case is adked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: GP230031255
