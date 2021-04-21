The oldest Black sorority in American has established a new graduate chapter in southern Gwinnett in an effort to expand volunteer opportunities for its members in the county.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. recently established its Alpha Alpha Pi Omega chapter with 71 members during a socially distanced chartering ceremony March 14. Among the chapter's members are Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tadia Whitner and Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter.
“Gwinnett County has welcomed us with open arms over the past two years, and we are honored to be able to officially give back on behalf of our international sisterhood," Alpha Alpha Pi Omega Chapter President Adelma Stanford Brown said. "Our members are ready to continue our work and look forward to standing alongside community organizations, schools and other partners to make a difference.”
The Alpha Alpha Pi Omega Chapter is the 16th Alpha Kappa Alpha graduate chapter in metro Atlanta. Alpha Kappa Alpha was established at Howard University in 1908, and has more than 300,000 members around the world.
"Charter Members of Alpha Alpha Pi Omega initially began their journey to service together in March 2019, as an official interest group known as The Ivy League of South Gwinnett," chapter officials said. "During 2019 and 2020, the group implemented programs in line with the sorority's International Program theme of Exemplifying Excellence through Sustainable Service."
Some of the new chapter's programs include efforts targeting women's health and wellness, the arts, building an economic impact, having a global impact and promoting Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as the process of applying for admission to those schools.
"In just 24 months, members joined together to provide 3,249 hours of volunteer service to Gwinnett County," chapter officials said. "Service projects included partnerships with Helping Mamas, International Rescue Committee, Soles 4 Soles, Southeast Gwinnett Co-Op, CHRIS 180 and many more nonprofit organizations."
Anyone who is interested in learning more about the Alpha Alpha Pi Omega Chapter can follow the group on Facebook or Instagram, or send an email to info@alphaalphapiomega.org.
