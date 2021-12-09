Alliance Residential Company has purchased 9.23 acres at 5672 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners to develop a luxury apartment community, the company said.
The company plans to develop Broadstone Peachtree Corners, a 295-unit luxury apartment community that will include 26 townhomes. Designed by Brock Hudgins Architects, Broadstone Peachtree Corners plans to welcome its first residents in fall 2023.
“City planners call Peachtree Corners ‘Silicon Orchard’ thanks to substantial investments from technology companies to open innovation hubs and deploy 5G infrastructure throughout city,” Alliance Residential Managing Director Noah Randall said. “We know that housing is in high demand here and we’re excited to bring our Class A Broadstone brand to this unique city. This community will be the connecting fabric between the 11-mile trail, Corners Connector, and nearby jobs and retail centers.”
Broadstone Peachtree Corners will include a five-story building with 295 studio-, 1- and 2-bedroom for-rent apartments, 26 for-sale townhomes, and an amenity hub located in a restored and converted existing office building.
Broadstone Peachtree Corners apartments will feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and wood-style flooring. The community will include amenities such as: a resort-style pool, clubroom, fitness center, coffee shop, dog wash, maker and content creation spaces and a co-working lounge.
“We’re proud to be part of forward-thinking Peachtree Corners, the newest and largest city in Gwinnett County with more than 45,000 residents,” Randall said. “The forward-thinking initiatives implemented by city leadership that led to the evolution of industries in Peachtree Corners laid the groundwork for what we believe will continue to be a vibrant community.
"The spirit of innovation and collaboration championed by the city allowed us to design a project that is truly special for the Peachtree Corners of today and tomorrow. For example, their focus on innovative projects, from teleoperated e-scooters and autonomous shuttles to a solar roadway and the largest EV charging hub in the region, make this a community we are thrilled to join.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.