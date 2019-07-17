Two weeks after suspects in the shooting of a Buford teenager were identified, Gwinnett County police said Wednesday that the alleged shooter has been arrested.
On Tuesday, Savion Dillard was arrested by the Marshals Task Force in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Police believe Dillard is the alleged shooter of 15-year-old Brandon Gerena. The rising Buford High School sophomore was shot and killed shortly after midnight on July 1 at a Buford gas station on Thompson Mill Road.
Dillard will be extradited back to Georgia in the near future, according to a statement.
Police arrested Denzel Wilburn, 21 of Buford, on July 3 and charged him with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. Detectives believe Wilburn drove a vehicle when he and Dillard intended to rob the victim, who was selling marijuana.