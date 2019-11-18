A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that was initially labeled a road rage incident but later proved to be an attempted robbery.
Lilburn resident Enmanuel Antigua Paulino, 20, has been identified as the shooter in the Nov. 12 shooting in the Indian Trail Road Area. The shooting resulted in the death of Junior Lanuza-Gutierrez, 16, and Erik Vargas, 20.
Paulino was arrested Friday and faces two counts each of felony murder and aggravated assault charges.
Police said Lanuza-Gutierrez, Vargas and Harry Richardson, 20; Anthony Esquero, 18; and Kevin Gallardo, 17, attempted to rob Paulino when they met up in a parking lot at 950 Indian Trail Lilburn Road.
Lanuza-Gutierrez, Vargas, Richardson, Esquero and Gallardo were in the same vehicle when the incident occurred. Richardson, Esquero and Gallardo initially told police it was a road rage incident.
"Evidence recovered in this case leads detectives to believe this was not a self-defense shooting," Cpl. Michele Pihera said. "At this time, it is believed that the group in the vehicle met up with Enmanuel over the sale of a cellphone. The initial transaction turned in to a robbery and resulted in the death of two individuals."