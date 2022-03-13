As Gateway85 Gwinnett Community Improvement District Executive Director Emory Morsberger, there are four critical areas the CID must focus on.
The truth is that efforts that will be implemented to address three of those areas — security, curb appeal and road improvements — are designed to pave the way for the CID to address the fourth area — economic redevelopment and revitalization of the area.
“We have a huge impact on Gwinnett County here and our goal is to increase that and, at the same time, improve the quality here,” Morsberger said. “And, that’s the reason for those first three things, the security, the curb appeal and the better transportation systems.
“We are working to get more businesses in here that are higher level businesses.”
The Gateway85 CID encompasses a sprawling area in the Norcross area. On its west side is Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and the interchange of Beaver Ruin Road and Interstate 85 is on its north side. It also crosses I-85 and Singleton Road and heads down part of Old Norcross Tucker Road.
And, the Jimmy Carter Boulevard corridor runs right through the heart of the CID.
In all, the area has a total annual economic impact of $16.6 billion and $1.7 billion in annual commercial property value. It is also home to 3,091 businesses and 47,417 jobs, which is about 16% of all of the jobs that exist in Gwinnett County.
Morsberger estimated about 15% of Gwinnett County residents live in the CID’s footprint.
It also includes two of the most active movie studio spaces in Gwinnett County — the OFS property and Eagle Rock Studios.
Security was the CID’s original priority
The Gateway85 CID has worked since it was founded in 2006 to improve security within its footprint.
To that end, the CID has installed tag reader cameras around the district, contracted with a security firm and teamed up with officials in Peachtree Corners, Norcross and Gwinnett County to address public safety.
These efforts have resulted in a 77% reduction in targeted crimes within the CID, Morsberger said.
“This place was a pretty high crime area, and we’ve made it one of the safest places in Atlanta,” Morsberger said. “And, as a result, businesses have thrived because people feel safe when they’re here and it’s no longer a place where people feel nervous about going to eat on Jimmy Carter (Boulevard). It was an issue in 2006.”
There are no plans to try anything new in the CID other than what is already being done. Morsberger said he feels the CID and local law enforcement — Gwinnett County Police do have a precinct right at the Jimmy Carter and I-85 interchange, for example — have crime under control.
He did acknowledge that some crime does still happen in the CID, but he said much of that is out of the CID’s ability to tackle.
“We can’t control somebody shoplifting,” Morsberger said. “We can’t control somebody shooting their husband in an apartment somewhere. I mean that kind of crime is going to continue everywhere, but thefts against businesses have been dramatically reduced.”
Curb Appeal has been, and continues to be, an ongoing priority
The Gateway85 CID is planning to spend about $500,000 on grounds maintenance within the district this year.
That maintenance is set to be performed on about 15 miles of corridors that are located within the CID. Three interchanges on I-85 will be included in those efforts, Morsberger said.
“We have the best looking interchanges in metro Atlanta and we’re going to stay that way,” he said. “We’re actually working with (Georgia Department of Transportation) to improve the area between the interchanges so that the entire corridor, from DeKalb County up to Beaver Ruin looks as good as your front yard.”
Morsberger said the efforts to address the areas between interchanges on I-85 are intended to make the area look “a lot cleaner and less of a jungle” for drivers passing through the area.
Gateway85 officials estimated there are about five miles of I-85 located within the CID.
“It’s a tough area to maintain because there’s not a lot of work area between people driving 70 mph and where you’re working with your clippers or litter picker upper,” he said. “And, so it’s going to require some more work, but our goal is to get the entire corridor.”
Another “curb appeal” project that the CID is planning to undertake is the installation of about $2 million in new landscaping in 2022.
There are plans to install medians with landscaping in them along the Jimmy Carter Boulevard corridor as well. The only medians that currently exist on that corridor are thin concrete medians.
“Years back, the CID installed these medians, which helps break up just the concrete jungle,” Gateway85 CID Operations Director Robert Michener said. “We’re in talks now to add these on Jimmy Carter. It just helps.”
Several road upgrades, including a new bridge, are planned
There are several types of road projects planned in the Gateway85 CID.
Some of these projects on the CID’s roads actually tie into the “curb appeal” efforts that Gateway85 officials are working on.
One such effort, for example, is replacing the traffic lights that hang from wires at intersections with lights that will be attached to mast arms at those intersections.
Such a change was recently made at the intersection of Hayes Drive and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
“We like to look at mast arms to get rid of the wire, but it’s also now a Georgia DOT standard so we’re looking at continuing to do mast arms at intersections along Jimmy Carter,” Michener said.
But, there are other projects that the CID is looking at to improve traffic flow in the district.
One factor the CID wants to address is the need for a solid road network to address commuter and freight traffic within the district or — as Morsberger puts it — “moving people and freight safer and faster.”
One road project drivers can expect to see in the future is the replacement of the bridge at the Jimmy Carter Boulevard interchange on I-85.
The bridge was converted to a diverging diamond layout in 2015, which CID officials said resulted in a 30% decrease in travel times.
But, Morsberger said that conversion, which was done because it was the more affordable option at the time, was never going to be a permanent solution to traffic issues at the interchange.
“We’re looking at pulling that whole thing out and replacing that bridge,” he said. “The diverging diamond interchange was a 10-year Band-Aid. It was studied as to whether to replace the bridge or do something else 10 years ago, and it was decided to move forward with the diverging diamond interchange and that was a Band-Aid.
“It was a short-term improvement that cost roughly 10% of the cost of replacing the bridge and gave us 10 years of expanded operation, but that bridge is now at capacity and we’re starting to have delays.”
As a result, Morsberger said plans for the interchange’s future call for replacing it with a wider bridge with more lanes by 2028.
And, it would no longer be a diverging diamond interchange in that case.
“We would do away with the diverging diamond,” Morsberger said. “It would just be back to a regular bridge, only with a lot more lanes, and we’re working with Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux’s group to get the financing to do that ...
“We’re hoping that will come out of the infrastructure bill that was approved last summer.”
The bridge would not close during the replacement. At least some of the lanes for the new bridge would be built first and traffic would then switch to those lanes. Then the old bridge would be removed so that the new bridge could be finished.
Another key road project will be located at the Beaver Ruin Road and I-85 interchange.
“We’re looking to add dual turn lanes, both on and off the interstate at all four ramps,” Michener said. “But, as well, if you’re on Beaver Ruin and you were wanting to go northbound (onto I-85), right now there’s only one turn lane but we’re looking to add dual lefts.”
Michener said the CID is also looking at what can be done on Buford Highway.
In all, there will be about 150 road and intersection upgrades planned throughout the district. The CID has been working with state and county transportation officials to address those projects.
“Some of those, we’ll fix ourselves, some of those we partner with Gwinnett County, some of those require larger financing that would come through (Georgia DOT),” Morsberger said.
Revitalizing the economy
The Gateway85 CID has one distinction that sets it apart from the five other CIDs in Gwinnett County: it is the only one that has both a federal opportunity zone and a state opportunity zone.
The opportunity zones allow businesses to take advantage of tax incentives for investing in business or hiring new workers within the zones.
One of the CID’s biggest challenges is that it faces a disparity in terms of household income even compared to areas nearby in Peachtree Corners.
Last month, Atlanta Regional Commission Chairman Kerry Armstrong highlighted that disparity to illustrate income equity issues in Gwinnett County during his State of the Region Address to the Gwinnett Chamber.
Armstrong compared household incomes of two census tracts. One tract was located in the Gateway 85 CID while the other tract located only a few miles away in Peachtree Corners.
The census tract in Peachtree Corners had a median annual household income of $143,875 while the tract in the CID had a median annual income of just $42,500.
“This is a pretty poor area and our goal is to get it on track,” Morsberger said.
The CID is set to release an economic redevelopment master plan, which will include a plan for redeveloping much of the OFS site, later this month.
“Our goal is to attract higher level businesses to the area that will pay more wages, higher salaries, and basically increase the caliber of the entire area,” Morsberger said.
The CID is working with officials at Partnership Gwinnett to attract firms that pay higher salaries throughout the district. In 2021, there was more than $20 million in capital investments in the CID as companies such as Amazon, Epi Breads, Softies and Quarts Depot opened up shop in the district.
“We’re working on bringing businesses of all kinds, logistics businesses, manufacturing businesses,” Morsberger said. “I mean, we just had a big bakery that located here, Epi Breads is their name, and that’s roughly 300 jobs there manufacturing bread for, like, Longhorn Steakhouse and Subway businesses.”
The county bought the majority of the OFS site, which has been the subject of multiple redevelopment plans over the years, in 2018 while OFS has retained ownership of part of the site.
It’s a key site for Gateway85 officials since it is located in the center of the CID.
The county and the Gateway85 CID then teamed together to work on a plan for redeveloping the site, similar to how the county is working with the Gwinnett Place CID to redevelop most of the Gwinnett Place Mall property.
In order to help move the OFS site redevelopment along, the Gateway85 CID has moved into office space on the site.
“We’re working to get that moving forward as a transit-oriented mixed-use development,” Morsberger said. “Our lease was up in our other office at the end of December and November, I started thinking about, do we really want to stay in that other office in an unrelated office building.
“If we moved in here, we would focus attention on the redevelopment of this site. It’s more relevant for you to be sitting here on this site than in some unconnected office building somewhere.”
The movie industry is expected to have a major impact on the future of the the Gateway85 CID’s economy.
Morsberger expects film projects to remain a key part of the OFS property in the future. Crews were building sound stage space on March 3 to film scenes for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at OFS, for example.
But, Morsberger also sees the broader area in the CID having a roll to play in the movie industry.
After all, OFS is not the only site in the CID where movie and TV productions are filmed.
After all, the movie studios are not that different from the automotive industry in that it takes ancillary businesses in the area to provide all of the pieces that come together to make a movie happen.
Even though the filming on a production takes place at one site, it requires support from local companies to handle an array of production needs. These range from catering businesses who can provide food on set to props and costuming companies.
And, the production companies need access to local building materials and equipment in order to construct sets. There is also the technical jobs involved in movie and TV productions.
“We’re looking at a huge blockbuster (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) being produced there right now, and there’s a lot of people involved in that, and they’re buying a lot of things and services in this area,” Morsberger said.
“Our goal is to increase the amount that they’re doing in business here and also increase the involvement of the residents in this community in that process.”
With two key movie and TV production spaces located in the Gateway85 CID, Morsberger envisions a district that is also home to all of the ancillary businesses that production studios need.
“We’ve got a lot of movie productions happening here, and we want to keep a lot of the money here in Gwinnett,” Morsberger said.
The Gateway85 CID director also sees educational opportunities for Georgia Gwinnett College and local high school students who are interested in working in the movie industry, or even the gaming industry, someday. One such program could involve students from Berkmar High School, Morsberger said.
“A large population of Berkmar are the Hispanic residents that live around this site,” Morsberger said. “So, our goal is to get them on track to be involved in this industry, which has a lot of money right now.”
But, attracting businesses that cater to the movie industry is not the only piece of revitalization that Morsberger sees as being important.
Workforce housing is another part of economic development and revitalization that he sees as being important to the CID’s future. Morsberger said a project designed to provide housing for the workforce is currently being worked on, although he can’t divulge the details of where it will be located.
He expects an announcement on the project could be made this fall.
That ties in to the other factors the CID is struggling to deal with, such as lower household incomes.
“I don’t call it affordable housing,” Morsberger said. “I call if workforce housing. Affordable housing implies Section 8. Workforce housing, I mean that’s your teachers, your firemen, the lady that waits on you at the restaurant. People like us ...
“And, we’re doing that. We’re tired of talking about it. We’re moving it forward. We’re going to make the ‘Incredible Corridor’ incredible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.