Northbound traffic on Interstate 85 is at a standstill at Mulberry River in the Braselton area on Wednesday night. Georgia Department of Transportation officials said all northbound lanes of the interstate are closed from State 53 to U.S. Highway 129 because of bridge repairs.
Drivers will want to avoid Interstate 85 northbound near Braselton if they can tonight and on Thursday.
All northbound lanes of the interstate are currently closed at State Route 53, which is also known as Winder Highway, in Braselton due to a to what the Georgia Department of Transportation is calling "emergency maintenance" for a bridge repair. The closure lasts from Exit 129 until Exit 137. GDOT said the Interstate is expected to be fully closed along that stretch until at least Thursday afternoon, when one lane could open — depending on the weather.
GDOT officials do not expect the affected stretch of I-85 to fully reopen until Friday, and even that is dependent upon the weather.
There are two detour routes GDOT is advising drivers to take.
One detour is to get on Interstate 985 north and head to Exit 22, which is U.S. Highway 129, in Gainesville and then take Highway 129 back to I-85.
The other detour is to get off I-85 at Highway 53, which is Exit 129, and then turn left onto State Route 124. Drivers would then head to State Route 11 and turn left again. Drivers would then take State Route 11 to U.S. Highway 129 and take another left.
They would then take Highway 129 to I-85 and get back on the interstate.
