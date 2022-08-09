Duluth library branch file photo
Buy Now

Visitors walk into the Duluth library branch in this 2021 file photo. The Gwinnett County Library System will close all of its branches for one day on Dec. 6 so they can be switched to a new catalog system.

 Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans

Every library branch in Gwinnett County will close for one day in December so library staff can work on technical systems.

The library board approved a plan to close the library on Dec. 6. Gwinnett County Public Library system officials plan to spend the day switching all of the branches to a new OCLC Wise ILS cataloging system.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.