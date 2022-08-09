Visitors walk into the Duluth library branch in this 2021 file photo. The Gwinnett County Library System will close all of its branches for one day on Dec. 6 so they can be switched to a new catalog system.
Every library branch in Gwinnett County will close for one day in December so library staff can work on technical systems.
The library board approved a plan to close the library on Dec. 6. Gwinnett County Public Library system officials plan to spend the day switching all of the branches to a new OCLC Wise ILS cataloging system.
"(It's) to implement a new cataloging software because we have to shut down our current library catalog and then switch over to a new system," Library System Executive Director Charles Pace said. "We feel it's best to do that when we're closed so there's no disruptions to the public services."
The switch to a new catalog system means none of the branches will be able to access the existing catalog on that particular day. As a result, multiple services in the branches will not be available either.
The libraries are expected to reopen on Dec. 7 for regular services.
Pace said the switch was originally planned to happen last year, but library system officials decided the new software system needed more work.
"We didn't feel, at that point, that the software was where we wanted it to be so we decided to delay it a year," Pace said. "We've been working closely with OCLC ever since then and ... we're confident at this point that it's ready to go, it's in good shape, so barring any last minute surprises, December will be the time frame for implementation."
