Whether you’re inside or outside, the annual All About Kids Expo will offer plenty of things for you and your kids to see and do on Saturday.
The free event, presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Publix, features more than 50 vendors with information on everything from summer camps and entertainment options to kids’ health.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall with free parking at the Davis Road entrance.
“We’re so excited for this year’s event. Not only will we have some amazing inside activities and vendors, but we’ve added a new outdoor component of fun things for kids to do and explore,” said event co-manager Janet McCray. “Our partnership with the Gwinnett County Public Library this year has allowed us to move this event to the next level. They will be kicking off their Camp Kindness Summer Reading Challenge 2023 at this year’s Expo.”
McCray said there will be plenty of giveaways, including:
• A drawstring backpack filled with goodies from sponsors and vendors for the first 300 kids in line.
• A ticket to the Fernbank Museum of Natural History for the first 100 people in line.
• More than 30 raffle prizes that will be given away to those who register for the event.
“We also invite all attendees to bring non-perishable food items to the event,” McCray said. “For every five items donated, they will receive an entry to win special prizes — including Gwinnett Stripers tickets, Atlanta Braves tickets, Fernbank Tickets, gift cards and more.”
There will be plenty of activities and presentations at the expo as well, including:
• The Gwinnett County Public Library will share stories and songs on stage throughout the event.
• GUIDE, Inc. will give a brief informative presentation on kids’ mental health and how to ensure your children are emotionally healthy, plus key signs to identify potential issues.
• Building Babies’ Brains will talk about the importance of early learning and how it can stimulate kids’ creative minds.
• The Early Learning Corner presented by Building Babies Brains and Gwinnett County Public Schools will offer hands-on activities for kids.
• Face painting, balloon twisting and juggling by Ron Anglin.
• A LEGO build.
Mascots Chopper from the Gwinnett Stripers and Maxiumus from the Gwinnett Gladiators will also attend.
Registration is not required but makes you eligible to win door prizes. There will also be food trucks, outdoor activities, a Library on the Move and more.
The event is co-produced by the Daily Post and the Gwinnett County Public Library with Publix and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta as presenting sponsors.
Supporting sponsors include Northeast Georgia Health System, BELK Mall of Georgia, Gwinnett County, City of Lawrenceville, Chick-fil-A Backstage Tours, the Aurora Theatre, the Lawrenceville Arts Center, Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Lovin Florist and Cosmo’s Pizza on Crogan.
