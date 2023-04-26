All About Kids Expo

The All About Kids Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall.

Whether you’re inside or outside, the annual All About Kids Expo will offer plenty of things for you and your kids to see and do on Saturday.

The free event, presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Publix, features more than 50 vendors with information on everything from summer camps and entertainment options to kids’ health.

