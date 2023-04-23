The 6th Annual All About Kids Expo, presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Publix, will take place this coming Saturday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
The free event on April 29 will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall with free parking at the Davis Road entrance.
The first 300 kids in line at the event will be given a drawstring backpack filled with goodies from sponsors and vendors. The first 100 people in line will receive a ticket to the Fernbank Museum of Natural History.
The event is co-produced by the Gwinnett Daily Post and the Gwinnett County Public Library. Attendees are invited to bring non -perishable food items to the event. For every 5 items donated, they will receive an entry to win prizes, including Gwinnett Stripers tickets, Atlanta Braves tickets, Fernbank Tickets, gift cards and more.
More than 50 vendors will provide information on families, kids’ health, summer camps and entertainment/family services.
Gwinnett County Public Library will share stories and songs on stage throughout the event. And there will be a Lego build.
Registration is not required but it does make you eligible to win more than 30 door prizes that will be given away during the event. For more information or to register go to scnievents.com/kids-expo.
