The All About Kids Expo will be held April 29 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.

The 6th Annual All About Kids Expo, presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Publix, will take place this coming Saturday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.

The free event on April 29 will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall with free parking at the Davis Road entrance.

