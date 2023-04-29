Lawrenceville resident Lamyaa Essousy and her son, Ilyas Rhoni-Aref, 3, participate in a line tracing activity in the Building Babies Brains play area at the Daily Post’s and Gwinnett County Public Libraries’ All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Duluth resident Jasmine Offord dances with her son, Brayden, 6, in the Building Babies Brains play area at the Daily Post’s and Gwinnett County Public Libraries’ All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Duluth resident Jasmine Offord and her son, Brayden, 6, enjoy an activity in the Building Babies Brains play area at the Daily Post's and Gwinnett County Public Libraries' All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Children play soccer while wearing giant bubbles during an outdoor activity at the Daily Post's and Gwinnett County Public Libraries' All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Children spin a wheel to win a prize at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta booth during the Daily Post's and Gwinnett County Public Libraries' All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
A Snellville United Methodist Church volunteer hands a flyer to a parent during an activity at the church's booth at the Daily Post's and Gwinnett County Public Libraries' All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputies hand out children's badge stickers to children during the Daily Post's and Gwinnett County Public Libraries' All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputies hand out children's badge stickers to children during the Daily Post's and Gwinnett County Public Libraries' All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
More than 2,000 are estimated to have attended the Daily Post’s and Gwinnett County Public Libraries’ All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Children play an oversized Connect Four game at the Daily Post’s and Gwinnett County Public Libraries’ All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
A mother helps her daughter build a castle at the Lego play area during the Daily Post’s and Gwinnett County Public Libraries’ All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Children make creations out of Legos in the Lego play area during the Daily Post's and Gwinnett County Public Libraries' All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Children play with Play-Doh in the Building Babies Brains play area during the Daily Post's and Gwinnett County Public Libraries' All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
A juggler performs during the Daily Post's and Gwinnett County Public Libraries' All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
A juggler performs during the Daily Post's and Gwinnett County Public Libraries' All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor poses for a photo with attendees at the Daily Post's and Gwinnett County Public Libraries' All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
As her son played on a curved board that requires dance-like movement to move around, Duluth resident Jasmine Offord took his hand and began to dance with him.
The Offord family moved to Gwinnett County from Louisiana eight months ago so the mother brought her son, Brayden, 6, to the All About Kids Expo at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds to get better acquainted with the area, especially with summer approaching.
Brayden ran around and played games while his mom got to learn about summer camp options during the event.
“I’ve been doing a lot of research online, so I figured, ‘Why not just jump in an come here to see everything that there is,’ “ Jasmine Offord said. “We’re trying to see all that Gwinnett has to offer.”
The Kids Expo, which was co-produced by the Daily Post and Gwinnett County Public Libraries, returned to its pre-summer perch and Gwinnett County Fairgrounds home for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
And it made that return with what organizers called a record turnout.
By 12:30 p.m., just over halfway through the event, more than 1,700 had visited the event, surpassing the highest previous attendance for the expo — and that was not including staff for the 55 vendors who had booths at the event. Three hundred bags filled with gifts for attendees went quickly in the opening minutes of the expo.
As the event was winding down just before 2 p.m., organizers estimated more than 2,000 had attended this year’s expo.
“We’re super excited,” Daily Post advertising director Janet McCray said. “We have a lot more outdoor vendors than we’ve ever had for the Kids Expo so that really expands what people can do, and they can stay and have food and come back, and the library is doing a whole bunch of stuff on the stage to keep people entertained.”
Attendees got to play with Legos at the Sugarloaf Mills Lego Store’s play area, or play with Play-Doh, spooner boards, magnetic fish, giant blocks and oversized Connect Four games at the Building Babies Brains play area.
Brayden Offord gave it the kid’s seal of approval.
“I love it,” he exclaimed. “I like the part where you spin on the (Spooner) board with no wheels. That part I love.”
Gwinnett libraries presented entertainment, such as story times, sing-a-longs and a juggler, on a stage. The library system’s book mobile was also parked outside the event.
Library officials decided to use the event as a kick-off to their annual summer reading program for children and adults. Participants in the program will be able to begin logging their summer reading hours in mid-May.
“We looked at it because the summer reading challenge that is going on every summer is the biggest thing the library does,” Gwinnett libraries Director of Marketing and Communications Duffie Dixon said. “So, we thought if it’s the biggest thing we put all of our attention on in the summer, why not have a big kick-off to get people registered and get the word out.”
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, the Aurora Theatre, the Atlanta Gladiators and Gwinnett Stripers had booths as well. The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office handed out badge stickers and information to kids.
Publix and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta were the presenting sponsors and offered activities and information for families as well.
There were also some outdoor games, such as Putt-Putt Golf and unique soccer games where participants had to wear giant bubbles to eliminate the risk of injuries as they bumped into each other. There were also food trucks which provided coffee and various foods.
“It’s awesome,” Jasmine Offord said. “It has a lot to offer and shows the diversity of Gwinnett County, and how much is poured into our kids and just giving us more to do.”
Lawrenceville’s Ahmed Rhoni-Aref echoed those sentiments. He attended the expo with his wife, Lamyaa Essousy, and their son Ilyas Rhoni-Aref, 3, after they heard about it from friends. Among the booths were vendors who were highlighting camps and other activities that might pick kids individual interests.
“We love it, especially the prospects of what kids want to do in the future,” the father said. “(Ilyas) can have an idea, even though he’s young (of what interests him). I’m sure he’s going to change his mind in the near future, but he’s been like, ‘Oh I want to be this. I want to be that.’”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
