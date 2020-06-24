Gwinnett residents will have more options when it comes to picking up their groceries during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Grocery store chain ALDI announced it is expanding Curbside Grocery Pickup options at nearly 600 stores next month following a pilot program in select markets.
“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” ALDI US CEO Jason Hart said in a statement.
“We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to be here to safely serve our customers.”
ALDI officials said shoppers will be able to find a full selection of ALDI exclusives and ALDI Finds, as well as a list of stores that offer the Curbside Grocery Pickup option, at shop.ALDI.us. Stores offering curbside pickup can also be found on the ALDI mobile app.
Shoppers can pick the items they want and select a pickup time and location when go to check out online. ALDI said there will be parking spots designated and marked for curbside pickup so customers can pull up to get their groceries. A store employee will bring the groceries to the customer's vehicle.
