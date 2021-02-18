A longtime veteran of Gwinnett county schools has been chosen to take over the school system's school improvement and operations efforts on at least an interim basis.
Al Taylor will replace Steve Flynt, who will leave later this spring to become the superintendent of Columbia County Schools, in the key district-level role of interim associate superintendent of school improvement and operations. Taylor is currently one of the district's assistant superintendents for middle schools.
"The Division of School Improvement and Operations provides leadership and support to local schools by ensuring the divisional operations and processes are followed to maximize student achievement, striving to keep schools safe and secure, advising schools in disciplinary interventions, and providing a direct line of communication between the school and district office," GCPS officials said in a statement. "In addition, this division coordinates the Local School Plan of Improvement (LSPI) process and directs federal and special programs (Title I)."
Taylor joined GCPS in 2002 as a teacher at Sweetwater Middle School and later served as an assistant principal at Meadowcreek High School from 2006 until 2011. He went on to be the principal at Radloff Middle School from 2011 until 2013 and then served as the principal at Berkmar High School from 2013 until 2019, when he became an assistant principal of middle schools.
He earned his bachelor's degree from Georgia Southern University in business education and his master's and doctoral degrees from Georgia State University in educational leadership.
He is also an adjunct professor at Piedmont College and graduated from GCPS' Quality-Plus Leader Academy Aspiring Principal Program's Cohort 4 in 2010.
