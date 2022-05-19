A Brookwood High School graduate who went on to co-found Airbnb will come back to Gwinnett this spring to speak at his alma mater's graduation ceremony.
Joe Gebbia graduated from Brookwood in 2000, and in addition to co-founding Airbnb.org, he also serves as its chairman. He will be the featured speaker at Brookwood's graduation ceremony on May 25 in the school's stadium. Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said Brookwood will have one of the largest graduating classes in the state this year.
"We are proud to call Joe a Bronco and proud that Brookwood is part of his remarkable story of success, innovation, philanthropy, and global change," Brookwood High School principal William Bo Ford said. "Just days ago, we mounted a plaque for Joe on the Brookwood Wall of Fame. He’ll see it when he returns to the school to speak at graduation and celebrate the Class of 2022."
Gebbia's address to Brookwood's graduates comes months after he donated $700,000 to the school to not only create, but also fund, the Joe Gebbia Visual Arts Endowment. The money, which was donated in November 2021, will also help provide immersive resources to the school's athletes (Gebbia, himself, ran cross country and was a visual arts student when he attended Brookwood).
"It’s a thrill to come full-circle and speak to the graduates sitting in the very same seats that I once did,” Gebbia said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without my experience at Brookwood, and I know the future holds big things for these graduates.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.