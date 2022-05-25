Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia addresses Brookwood High School's graduating seniors during the school's graduation ceremony on Wednesday night. Gebbia announced during the ceremony that he is giving each graduating senior 22 shares of Airbnb stock.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Gebbia, a 2000 Brookwood graduate, announced during his speech at the school's graduation on Wednesday night that he is giving 22 shares of Airbnb stock to every member of the school's Class of 2022.
"I definitely don't remember the advice that I was given at my graduation and I don't expect you to either," Gebbia told the graduates. "So, I thought of a way to help you remember. I would like to give you a piece of my dream to help inspire yours and let you know that it is possible.
"I'm giving each of you a few of my shares in Airbnb stock. It's just a handful of shares, 22 seems appropriate. Everyone will get the same amount."
That's a lot of money for the graduating students — each share was worth $110.40 at the end of trading on Wednesday, according to Google.
In other words, Gebbia is gifting each graduate with about $2,428.80 worth of stock.
There were about 890 seniors graduating from the school this spring. That means Gebbia donated about $2.16 million in Airbnb to the Class of 2022.
This past November, Gebbia donated $700,000 to the school to not only create, but also fund, the Joe Gebbia Visual Arts Endowment. That money will also help provide immersive resources to the school’s athletes (Gebbia, himself, ran cross country and was a visual arts student when he attended Brookwood).
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.