American Air Filter Co., Partnership Gwinnett and the Georgia Department of Economic Development announced the company’s expansion this week. The move to a 185,745-square-foot building at 2165 Northmont Parkway marks a $1.4 million capital investment by American Air Filter as it consolidates operations that were previously spread across multiple buildings.
The company previously operated a facility in unincorporated Norcross.
“AAF has been operating a facility in Gwinnett County since 1982, and we will be relocating to a larger, better-equipped facility in Duluth,” American Air Filter Plant Manager Paul Schneider said. “Along with this relocation, our Georgia operations will be expanding in order to better meet the needs of our customers and the new space will enable future growth in response to increased sales.”
Partnership Gwinnett said Louisville-based American Air Filter is the world’s largest air filtration solutions manufacturer with production, warehousing and distribution facilities spread across 22 countries. The new facility is expected to be able to handle warehousing, plant manufacturing operations, shipping and receiving in a single building.
The facility in Duluth makes air filtration products that are used to reduce airborne contaminates and protect HVAC and commercial refrigeration units for the healthcare, pharmaceutical, government, military, and biotechnology industries.
Operations are expected to begin moving to the new facility this month, with transition expected to be finished by November.
“American Air Filter Co.’s commitment to Gwinnett County and its expansion here will not only help meet the needs of its customers and enable future growth, but it has also further proven that Gwinnett County is a great location for a leader in the air filtration solutions industry,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chair Charlotte Nash said.
State and local economic development officials lauded the expansion.
“AAF’s expansion in Gwinnett County is indicative of a larger trend of Georgia emerging as the national leader in advanced manufacturing,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “I’d like to thank our economic development partners and companies like AAF who continue to invest in our state for helping make Georgia the manufacturing powerhouse that it is today.”
Director, Business Retention & Expansion Deven Cason said, “This announcement showcases Gwinnett’s strong business climate and top tier workforce continue to support our existing industries to expand their footprints in the community. We look forward to AAF’s continued success and growth in Gwinnett.”
