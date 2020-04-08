The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Boards of Health have reached an agreement with Gwinnett convention officials to use the Infinite Energy Center as a remote site for testing people for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease — if it is needed.
Health department spokesman Chad Wasdin said agreements were reached with the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth and the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers to use those locations as testing sites "if we expand our testing capacity."
In the Infinite Energy Center's case, one of its new parking decks would be used as the testing location.
"If we move to a larger-scale drive-through testing operation, the important message is that until new guidance is received from the Department of Public Health, the criteria to be tested won’t change," Wasdin said.
"We will still only test symptomatic individuals that are considered part of 'critical infrastructure' as outlined in the Governor’s executive order."
There is no schedule in place for when an expansion of testing capacity in Gwinnett, Newton or Rockdale counties could occur.
Wasdin said factors such as laboratory capacity and access to testing kits would limit the amount of testing taking place in the three counties.
The state has already set up remote testing sites in Lawrenceville and Stone Mountain, as part of a group of 23 remote testing sites around the state. The priority at those sites, however, is on first responders, law enforcement, health care workers, assisted living facility staff and the elderly. People must be referred to those sites by their doctor and be exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.