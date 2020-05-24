Agnes Scott College’s Furyal Ahmed of Lawrenceville has been named a 2020 Barry Goldwater Scholarship recipient by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation.
Furyal, a junior, is one of 396 students selected from an estimated pool of more than 5,000 college sophomores and juniors. Students were selected based on their strong commitment to a research career, effective display of intellectual intensity and potential for a significant future contribution to research in natural sciences, mathematics and engineering.
Furyal, a biochemistry and molecular biology major with a minor in mathematics, plans to obtain a Ph.D. in biochemistry, conduct research in the field and teach at the university level.
“The process of applying for the Goldwater Scholarship helped me to solidify both my short- and long-term career goals,” Furyal said. “Winning the scholarship has made me more confident in my abilities and has inspired me to work hard, something sorely needed during this difficult time. Receiving this scholarship has also expanded my network of professional scientists, which in turn will provide me with increased opportunities to achieve my career goal of becoming a professional researcher.”
Furyal is deeply engaged in the Agnes Scott STEM community and has been repeatedly recognized by her peers as a learning assistant and used as a model for her outstanding teaching ability by the Resource Center for Math and Science, the school said in a press release.
“I am so proud of Furyal,” said Agnes Scott College President Leocadia I. Zak. “Our ‘super-tutor,’ she is an extremely dependable and dedicated student leader, who also serves as a SUMMIT peer advisor. Her work ethic, professionalism, mature commitment to her goals and stellar intellect will ensure her success in a STEM career.”
Furyal will spend the summer participating in a research experience for undergraduates at the University of Michigan studying enzyme mechanisms.
“I am very passionate about academics but want to have fun this summer as well,” she said. “Striking a good balance between studies and your social life is really important for your mental health.”
About The Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation
The Goldwater Foundation is a federally endowed agency established by Public Law 99-661 on November 14, 1986. The Scholarship Program honoring Senator Barry Goldwater was designed to foster and encourage outstanding students to pursue research careers in the fields of the natural sciences, engineering, and mathematics. The Goldwater Scholarship is the preeminent undergraduate award of its type in these fields.
Goldwater Scholars have impressive academic and research credentials that have garnered the attention of prestigious post-graduate fellowship programs. Goldwater Scholars have been awarded 93 Rhodes Scholarships, 146 Marshall Scholarships, 170 Churchill Scholarships, 109 Hertz Fellowships, and numerous other distinguished awards like the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowships.”
